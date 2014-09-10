Visa payments with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus? It's confirmed

Visa today confirmed that it will support consumer payments with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and Apple Watch.

Participating financial institutions in the US, and eventually in other markets, including over here in the UK, will be able to add Visa debit and credit cards to Apple Pay and "enable their customers to make easy and secure purchases" at select merchants both in stores and in apps.

"Apple's entry to the market represents a critical piece of the mobile payments jigsaw, " said Steve Perry, chief digital officer at Visa Europe.

"This is a pivotal moment for digital payments and one that demonstrates the momentum behind mobile and contactless services."

Apple released its flagship iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus at a packed-out event in the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino, amid a frenzy of excited rumour and speculation.

Today there are more than 1.5 million Visa contactless terminals in stores across Europe – all ready to take Apple's new mobile payments.

Apple's decision to take the plunge and enter the mobile payments market reflects the amount of increasing interest being poured towards digital payments today.

"We anticipate a "halo effect" that will benefit all players in the mobile payments ecosystem," said Perry, presumably predicting that Apple's strong user base and image as a fashionable pioneer will help bolster the growing digital payments industry.

"We are working closely with Apple and with our member banks to bring this new service to market in Europe."

