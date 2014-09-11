Is your printer the most dangerous thing in your office?

Smartphone, tablet, PC, laptop - these devices are all open to hacking, and much discussed as security issues for businesses, especially with the apparent consumerisation of IT through BYOD. But printers, renowned for causing widespread user frustration, are rarely discussed on the pages of ITProPortal, let alone the wider IT industry.

Though no doubt surprising to many, Quocirca research has found that 90 per cent of businesses have suffered at least one data breach through unsecured printing, and consequently HP has announced two new products that aim to reduce risk and improve compliance in the print environment. HP JetAdvantage is a new brand which handles mobile, printing and print security.

The HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP M630 comes with embedded security features for "out of the box" protection, and the HP JetAdvantage Solutions & Services is a suite of business workflow and printing solutions.

"As the financial impact of a data breach increases, the fundamental need for comprehensive printing security solutions continues to grow," said Pradeep Jotwani, senior vice president, LaserJet and Enterprise Solutions, HP.

The new JetAdvantage range follows the company's cloud security offering - another area that presents companies with the risk of data theft.

HP JetAdvantage Solutions & Services will be released gradually from October 2014.