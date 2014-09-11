And it’s Apple iPhone 6 Plus to the rescue for Manchester United fans!

Apple fans aren’t the only ones going all giddy over the firm’s decision to release the larger screen iPhone 6 Plus as supporters of one popular football team now have reason to cheer.

Fans of Manchester United Football Club, one of the largest in the world, can now be safe in the knowledge that their team’s league position of 14th can easily be seen on the new larger screen handset.

That’s according to bookmaker Coral, who released a mocked-up image of how the phablet’s 5.5in screen shows all the way down to 14th in the Barclays Premier League table and as such also includes the likes of Sunderland, Queens Park Rangers, and even West Ham United.

United’s woes have been the figure of much fun amongst football fans across the UK that have grown tired of the dominance of the side under Sir Alex Ferguson up until the end of the 2012/13 season and the bookies are only too happy to oblige to poke yet more fun.

Under David Moyes the team finished in a pitiful seventh place in the Premier League that means no European football this season, which is actually supposed to give boss Louis van Gaal an easier ride in the league.

Addressing the situation won’t be difficult for the new gaffer thanks to the uber-busy transfer window that saw Radamel Falcao, Angel Di Maria, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Luke Shaw arrive for huge fees in order to propel them into the top four.

Image Credit: Twitter