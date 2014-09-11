Apple unveils new iCloud pricing scheme

Following all this week's major revelations, including the iPhone 6, phablet version, Apple Watch and of course iOS 8, Apple has announced a new pricing scheme for iCloud storage.

And the good news is that the movement in price is downwards.

The base plan still gives you 5GB for free, but now 20GB costs £0.79 per month, 200GB will set you back £2.99 per month, 500GB costs £6.99 per month, and the whole hog 1TB is pegged at £14.99 per month.

Apple also unveiled iCloud Drive along with iOS 8, and that will emerge shortly (as will the new version of the mobile OS – in fact, iOS 8 arrives on 17 September next week). iCloud Drive will allow for full syncing of all file types across iOS, OS X and Windows devices, and collaborative features with the ability to work on files using multiple apps.

On the last point, Apple notes: "For example, you can create a drawing in a sketching app, then open it in a painting app to colour it in. Or create a chart in one app and place it in a slideshow using a presentation app. No more making copies or importing documents from one app to another. It's a whole new level of collaboration between apps."

The reaction to Apple's new products has been fairly mixed this week, but the new iCloud is definitely a welcome development. There was no mention of any new security features, mind, even though Cupertino has been tweaking things since the infamous naked celebs picture debacle.