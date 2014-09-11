Daily tech deal: Half price BT Multiport Broadband Extender 500 add-on

Amazon has the BT Broadband Extender Flex 500 Passthrough Powerline Adapters (Twin Pack) for a low £29.99 Free Delivery. This normally retails for £60.

The BT Broadband Extender Flex 500 Passthrough Powerline Adapters uses existing electrical lines to create a secure high speed network. Connect the first adapter to your network and plug the second adapter into an outlet on your electrical system for instant high speed network access.

With up to 500 Mbps for smooth HD/3D streaming, online gaming or faster downloads, BT's Broadband Extender 500 Kit claims to support all your online needs.

Get the deal on Amazon here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.