Gmail password leak: How to change your Gmail password

With the news that around five million Google Account credentials have been leaked online by hackers, everyone should learn how to change your Gmail password. If criminals get access to your email, they can use it to crack just about any account you've ever opened, from your work to your banking.

Experts initially estimated that around 60 per cent of the compromised accounts judged to still be active (although Google has since claimed that only 2 per cent are) - but here's how to change your Gmail password, just in case.

How to change your Gmail password

To change your Google Account password, go to the change your password page.

Or you can follow the steps listed below:

Sign in to your Google account.

Go to the Google Accounts security tab.

In the Password box, click Change password.

Remember that changing your Google Account password changes it for all Google products you use, like Gmail and YouTube, so be sure to use your new password the next time you sign in.

How to make your password stronger

Of course, changing your password doesn't help you a whole lot if you make it something easy to guess or crack with a brute force attack. To keep your account safe, here are a few tips on how to create a strong password:

Use a different password for each of your important accounts, like your email and online banking accounts. Choosing the same password for each of your online accounts is like using the same key to lock your home, car and office – if a criminal gains access to one, they can break in to all. Alternatively, you can use the same password for low-priority accounts, and use strong, different passwords for your banking, email etc.

Use a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols in your password.

in your password. Try using a phrase that only you know. For example, “My friends Tom and Jasmine send me a funny email once a day” and then use numbers and letters to recreate it. “MfT&Jsmafe1ad” is a password with lots of variations.

