It's time for modern businesses to embrace artificial intelligence: Here's why (VIDEO)

ITProPortal took a seat with Steve Mason, the vice president of mobility for the EMEA region at ClickSoftware, to talk about one of the most controversial topics in technology: artificial intelligence.

It is simultaneously awe-inspiring, exciting and terrifying, but does it have a place in the modern enterprise? Mason certainly thinks so.

He reckons that digital assistants – butlers, if you like – that can analyse employees' actions will also be able to anticipate future business problems and therefore help drive improved decisions.

