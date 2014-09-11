Microsoft dropping Nokia and Windows Phone in favour of Lumia and Windows branding

Nokia and Windows Phone are ready for the scrapheap after leaked documents from Microsoft showed that the two brand names are being phased out gradually in the coming months.

Geek On Gadgets carries a confidential internal document that explains a willingness to get rid of the Nokia naming on all Lumia smartphones after the upcoming holiday period.

It’s understood that the Lumia 830 and Lumia 730 are the final two smartphones that will carry Nokia branding and after that the devices will simply be called Microsoft Lumia smartphones.

Further to this the document also reveals that the Windows Phone logo will no longer be used by mobile devices and that instead the company is dropping the Phone to stick to just Windows.

The move is part of an overall plan to take on one brand name for the company’s Windows OS and upcoming updates to the smartphone OS, such as the ninth edition, won’t now be known as Windows Phone.

Microsoft’s internal rebranding efforts have been in the pipeline ever since it bought Nokia’s devices business for £3.2 billion last year and the hiring of Satya Nadella as the new CEO has seen the move to become a devices and services company speed up considerably.

The next operating system off the Microsoft production line could be unveiled on 30 September at a launch event that will show off all the key features of the OS that has been dubbed Threshold by Microsoft and is likely to take the Windows 9 name eventually.

Some of the features that are likely to be included are the return of the Start menu and the arrival of the digital voice assistant Cortana onto the desktop – something that has already rolled out to Windows Phone devices.

We should find out more towards the end of this month and certainly by the end of the year as to what Microsoft wants to do with Nokia and Windows Phone.