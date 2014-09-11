Queuing begins in London before iPhone 6 goes on sale

Folks have already begun queuing outside Apple stores around the world, and the same is now true in London, although at least they had the decency to wait until the phone was actually about to be unveiled.

The first folks waiting in line outside the Apple store on Regent Street began camping out on Monday night and Tuesday, apparently. And they were literally camping, with a green and blue tent springing up outside the store on the pavement.

They're slow coaches compared to those in New York, who have been queuing since the last day of August – although it's all about money rather than iPhones. The first in line down at Fifth Avenue sold their spots for $1250 (£770) apiece, and the folks who bought those spots are only there to promote their app.

It's the same story in London, of course. According to the Mirror, the chap at the head of the line, Zoltan Wiettchen, is hoping he can sell his spot for £1,000. He said: "I don't care about the phone at all. I'm not here for that. But I know lots of people do care about it and would be desperate to be the first person to use it."

Over in Tokyo, there are also already about a dozen Apple fanatics queued outside the flagship store, and the same is doubtless true in major cities around the world.

Apple revealed the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus on Tuesday, the 4.7in and 5.5in models which were pretty much in line with what the rumour mill had speculated (save for the absence of any sapphire glass). The Apple Watch was also unveiled (with sapphire glass), but won't go on sale until early 2015 (the queues for that will start after New Year 's Eve celebrations die down, presumably).