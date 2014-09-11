Regret that purchase? Google extends Play Store refund period to two hours

Google has finally made its recent changes to its app store refund policy official.

Around a month ago, Android Police reported that the refund period for paid apps and games on the Play Store seemed to have been extended to two hours.

Now, the search engine giant has updated its refund policy on the Google Play support site to reflect the change.

The news is likely to be welcomed by Play Store users after Google switched to a 15 minutes refund window in 2010, instead of the more lenient 24-hour period that existed previously. Since then, there has been numerous complaints that the refund window is too short to test new applications, particularly large or expensive games.

The change may have been implemented as a result of the large number of refunds the company has had to issue due to children purchasing games on their parents' accounts. Google recently announced that it is refunding $19 million (£11.7 million) of Play Store purchases, so the new refund policy will give parents more time to cancel any unauthorised shopping.

During the two hour window, purchased apps will be tagged with a refund button, which is then replaced with an uninstall option once the refund period has passed. The method for PC purchases is slightly different, with refunds accessible through the menu.

However, forgetful users may want to note down any terrible purchases, as Google has announced that refunds will not be available on apps that are downloaded more than once.