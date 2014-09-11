T-Mobile unleashes Wi-Fi calling on all future phones sold

T-Mobile has announced the latest improvement in its "Un-carrier" series that aims to solve common wireless industry issues, such as termination fees or international data costs.

Now the company has confirmed that all handsets sold from this point on will support Wi-Fi calling.

Under the new changes, the user's voice calls and texts will go through a trusted Wi-Fi network rather than having to travel to a distant phone mast. This should improve voice quality, particularly in areas where mobile phone reception is poor.

Similarly, in thick, concrete buildings where network coverage is limited, T-Mobile customers should be able to make and receive calls, provided they are in range of the Wi-Fi. If the caller walks out of range of the router, the call should transition seamlessly to the mobile phone network.

In related news, T-Mobile also announced a partnership with Gogo's in-flight wireless services. This will enable T-Mobile contract customers to send and receive text messages over Wi-Fi during any Gogo-enabled flight, free of charge.

The "Wi-Fi Un-leashed" campaign, as it has been dubbed, should help the firm provide its customers with a more consistent service.

"Wi-Fi Un-leashed is a game changer. This is like adding millions of towers to our network in a single day," said T-Mobile president and CEO John Legere.

The firm had previously offered Wi-Fi calling via an Android app, but this often resulted in a patchy service. It is believed that the new program is much more robust and will be implemented via software updates launching in the next four to six weeks.