Tech News Weekly podcast 35: Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus launch special

The ITProPortal team reports on the iPhone 6 launch and iPhone 6 Plus launch event at a packed-out event in Cupertino, amid a frenzy of rumour and speculation. The team also breaks down the launch of the Apple Watch, and what this means for the wearable industry. We discuss our reactions, and whether Apple's latest series of offerings have been worth the hype.

The team also gives us the low-down on happenings at IFA 2014: what were the biggest gadgets of IFA, and what were the the major trends, and funniest moments of Europe's a largest tech show.

Joining Wayne on the podcast this week is Alysia Judge, Aatif Sulleyman, Paul Cooper and Sam Pudwell.

