BitTorrent CEO wants ISPs to pay users to stay in the “slow lane”

BitTorrent wants Internet service providers [ISP] to stop the march towards charging companies to access “fast lanes” and is cheekily suggesting that they instead pay firms and users to stay in the slow lane.

A satirical blog post penned by CEO Eric Klinker explained that ISPs shouldn’t be allowed to adopt a model that sees them get paid once by the consumers using the service and then again for regulating companies that provide services, such as Netflix and Twitter.

"What if ISPs pay users or websites to use the network less during peak times? This would relieve pressure on the network, yield a better experience for users, and would be worth real money to the ISPs," he wrote, according to Ars Technica. "Of course, the big difference between this idea and that of FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is that the money [or value] flows the other way—from the utility [in this case the ISP] to their customers or other websites."

BitTorrent has been in a kind of “slow lane” for some time already due to the fact the uTorrent Transport Protocol [uTP] that the service relies upon slows down data transmissions when there is a chance they might hurt other applications – something that BitTorrent and its users get no recompense for.

Klinker is one of a growing band of Internet stakeholders that doesn’t believe “broadband is a scarce resource” and the ISPs have already admitted that the same is true by telling the US Governance Accountability Office "that congestion is not currently a problem”.

"It’s time to stop engaging in this kind of zero-sum thinking, pitting one user of the network against another. There is no scarcity," he added.

Klinker’s words are in the response to the increasingly fierce debate on new rules being proposed by the FCC in the US that could result in a two-tier internet that allows ISPs to charge online businesses for using a so-called “fast lane”.

Earlier on this week a band of major online businesses, which includes Netflix and Twitter, protested against the FCC's plans by displaying a spinning wheel on sites and they are coming together to defend net neutrality.