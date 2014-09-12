Deal: Moto G (2014) for £139.99

The Motorola New Moto G otherwise known at the Moto G2 or the Moto G 2014 and it follows its predecessor with some unique updates.

The New Moto G boasts an almost flag-ship looking design with its smooth back and descent screen to body ratio.

The dimensions of the New G are 5.57 x 2.78 x 0.43 inches and the Motorola weighs in at 149g, thus sitting comfortably in the pocket. It has a 5 inch LCD display with a pixel density of 720 x 1280 pixels and 294ppi.

This multi-touch display screen is protected by a unique coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Running fast thanks to its Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7 processor, the New Moto G runs on the Android OS, v4.4.4 (KitKat) and will be upgradable to Android L.

With this high speed processor and Qualcomm MSM8226 Snapdragon 400 chipset, this latest version of the Android Operating System runs smooth with no lag or risk of slow performance.

On the rear of the New Motorola G you'll find an 8MP camera with such features as Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panoramic photography. There is also a nice surprise with a 2MP camera routed to the front of the devise, perfect for selfies and video calling.

