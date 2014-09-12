How to delete Apple's free U2 album from iTunes

Apple released their much-anticipated iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus at a packed-out event in the Flint Center for the Performing Arts in Cupertino this week, amid a frenzy of excited rumour and speculation.

What we expected to see was two new models of iPhone, and an Apple Watch. We got those. What we didn't expect to get was a U2's 13th studio album available free for everyone who has an iTunes account and an iPhone.

Favourites of white, middle-aged rock fans everywhere, U2 have been making music for decades now - and some have accused them of being over the hill. Remind you of a certain Cupertino-based company at all?

Anyway, rant aside, if you like U2, you'll probably find the latest album a pleasing collection of low-effort soft-rock ballads. If you don't, here's how to delete the accursed thing from your iTunes.

The good news is, it's easy!

Simply sync your phone with iTunes on your computer, go to the music tab, and untick the album.

What, you don't have your computer handy? Well then you'll have to go through and delete every track individually.

Go into your music. Select "albums". Select "Songs of Innocence", then swipe each track left individually to reveal the delete option. Swipe, click, swipe click, swipe click. Thank you, Apple!

