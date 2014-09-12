HP gets all open source in the cloud with Eucalyptus acquisition

There was a time, when open source software was synonymous with being cheap or on the fringe. In other words, companies embraced closed source options, because that was the thing to do - there were not many options. Quite frankly, I do not blame businesses for playing it safe.

Today however, open source software and technologies, including Linux, are viable and attractive options. Companies like Red Hat have paved the way for others to move open source from the fringe to the spotlight. Today, major player HP acquires a company named Eucalyptus to bolster its open source technology in the cloud.

"Eucalyptus and HP share a common vision for the future of cloud in the enterprise. Enterprises are demanding open source cloud solutions, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to grow the HP Helion portfolio and lead a world-class business that delivers private, hybrid, managed and public clouds to enterprise customers worldwide", says Marten Mickos, CEO, Eucalyptus.

Martin Fink, CTO, HP explains, "we've said before that we believe the future of the Cloud is open source, and this transaction underscores our deep commitment to helping customers build enterprise-class, open clouds their way. We've already seen significant momentum since launching HP Helion and have put in place an outstanding team.

I’m confident that Marten, a fellow open source devotee, will continue to build out the HP Helion portfolio into the enterprise cloud offering of choice".

Clearly, HP is saying all the right things, and open source fans should be excited by the acquisition. The corporate world seems to be turning to open source technologies more and more.

When it comes to the cloud and data storage, it is understandable that companies are hesitant to potentially get stuck in a closed source, proprietary deal. Embracing open source may allow greater flexibility and control.

