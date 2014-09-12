iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus now up for pre-ordering at Phones 4u

With Apple sending its pre-orders for the new iPhones live on its online store today, other retailers and networks are following suit, and one of the first to get in on the act is Phones 4u.

Phones 4u is offering the base 16GB 4.7in iPhone 6 on tariffs starting at £43.50 per month if you want the phone for free, with a ship date of 19 September. That's a Vodafone plan with unlimited minutes, texts and 4GB of 4G data.

If you want a lesser monthly free, you can bag that model for £34.50 per month, with 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of 4G data, but you'll have to pay £149 up-front for the phone. EE's cheapest plan offers a bit more of a weighty tariff for not much more money at £35.99, coming with unlimited minutes and 2GB of 4G data, but the up-front cost is a bit more at £199.

As for the 16GB base version of the iPhone 6 Plus phablet, that again ships a week today, with plans starting from £48.50 per month if you want the handset free. That's a Vodafone tariff with unlimited minutes and texts, and a hefty 7GB of 4G data.

The cheapest you can bag this model for is £35.99 per month, on EE with unlimited minutes and texts, and 2GB of 4G data, but the up-front fee is a hefty £269. If you edge up to £38.50 per month with Vodafone, the up-front fee is reduced to a more palatable £169, but the tariff isn't as generous with 600 minutes and just 1GB of 4G data.

You can check out the full range of options on the Phones 4u site – note that the retailer is listing all models as shipping on 19 September, unlike Apple, which on its online store has listed delays for the 64GB version of the 4.7in iPhone, and major delays for the two larger memory capacity phablets (64GB and 128GB).

Although in all likelihood, networks and retailers will probably also be hit by these snags – they're likely just not mentioning them yet, and probably have a blanket 19 September date for all models as a placeholder for now. We shall see, although Phones 4u is claiming it's well stocked up with the new iPhone.

Scott Hooton, Chief Marketing Officer at Phones 4u, commented: "We're excited to confirm that the newly announced iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are now available to pre-order at Phones 4u, both in store and online. Excitement for Apple's latest smartphones is in full throttle – the number of people who have registered for more information about the new iPhones has more than doubled since 2013 and as a result, we're prepared to meet demand with better stock than ever before."

You can pre-order your iPhone 6 model to be delivered to your home address, or you can reserve and collect it from your local Phones 4u store come next Friday.