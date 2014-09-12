Samsung Galaxy Alpha available now at Carphone Warehouse

Samsung Galaxy Alpha handsets have landed at the Carphone Warehouse in time to face off against Apple’s range of new iPhone 6 smartphones that were announced earlier on this week.

The metal-framed device can be bought online and in store from today onwards in charcoal black and dazzling white with the sleek silver and exclusive scuba blue colours delivered to online customers by 3 October.

Customers heading to Carphone Warehouse to buy the handset have plenty of options when it comes to tariffs and there are a handful that offer the handset for free on a 24-month contract.

O2’s best deal costs £33 per-month with 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of 4G data and a free phone whereas Vodafone’s £34.50 tariff includes 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of 4G data with a free handset as well.

Anyone looking for the phone on EE can pay £40.99 per-month for unlimited minutes and texts plus 2GB of 4G data with the Galaxy Alpha again coming in free of charge.

Samsung decided to release a metal version of its Galaxy S5 flagship smartphone after seeing sales of the latter slump due to the fact it has a polycarbonate coating as opposed to most its direct competitors that use metal.

The Galaxy Alpha has a 4.7in display [1,280 x 720 resolution] with an octa-core processor under the hood that is supplemented by 2GB of RAM and there is a 12-megapixel camera on the back.

Releasing the handset now pitches it into a head-to-head with Apple’s iPhone 6 that is being released in the next week and with the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 taking on the iPhone 6 Plus, the festive period is going to be some battle between the two.