SanDisk launches largest ever SD card at 512GB

Computer storage company SanDisk has created the highest capacity SD card ever released, with 512GB of space.

The card, which will go on sale for $800 (£490), launches a decade after the firm released a 512MB card, with one-thousandth of the storage space.

Industry experts believe that SD cards will eventually be able to hold up to two terabytes of data, equivalent to 2,000GB.

The new card is largely aimed at film-makers shooting in the ultra high-definition 4K format. 4K, which has four times the resolution of regular HD, requires large storage space. A single minute of 4K film can occupy around 5GB of space, depending on the compression.

Dinesh Bahal, vice-president of product marketing at SanDisk, said that the 512GB card demonstrates how new technology "is pushing us to develop new storage solutions capable of handling massive file sizes."

The SD card format is one of the most popular forms of flash storage, often used for digital cameras and other mobile devices.

In an interview with the BBC, John Delaney, a senior mobile analyst from IDC, said that there was still a place for physical storage, despite the increasing use of cloud platforms.

"The thing that is driving cloud storage is multiple devices usage - which solves the, 'Where's my stuff?' problem: if you use cloud storage for everything, whatever device you have with you can be used to access your content."

However, he added that people feel more in control with local storage and security issues with cloud platforms, like the recent celebrity image leak, are still major considerations for consumers.