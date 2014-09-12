Legendary former Apple CEO Steve Jobs didn't want his kids to spend time playing with gadgets

Apple this week outed its latest glut of shiny consumer products and, as is the norm, millions of people all over the globe are now chomping at the bit in anticipation, desperate to get their hands on an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus or Apple Watch.

A large proportion of these will certainly be children, for whom technology has become a central part of everyday life.

However, it has emerged this week that legendary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs wasn't particularly keen on his children's use of high-tech products.

In an interview conducted by Nick Bilton back in 2010 (which was published in the New York Times this week), Jobs labelled himself a "low-tech parent."

Asked whether his children loved the iPad, which had at the time just come out, Jobs said, "They haven't used it. We limit how much technology our kids use at home."

It's an interesting stance for someone so heavily involved in the creation and promotion of gadgets to take, but certainly makes sense on a purely parental level.

Last month, it was revealed that the average Briton spends more hours of the day playing with gadgets than sleeping. University of California, Los Angeles researchers recently claimed that children's social skills can be improved by simply depriving them of access to smartphones and other such devices for "a few days".

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, however, believes that imposing strict rules on children can have a negative impact on them later in life.

""When I was at the University of Michigan, there was this guy who lived in the dorm next to me and he had cases and cases of Coca-Cola and other sodas in his room," Mr. Costolo said. "I later found out that it was because his parents had never let him have soda when he was growing up. If you don't let your kids have some exposure to this stuff, what problems does it cause later?"

What's your opinion? Cast your vote in the poll above and have your say in the comments area below.