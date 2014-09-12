Vodafone puts iPhone 6 and Plus phablet on pre-order

Vodafone has announced that it now has the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus up for pre-order, with some added bonuses thrown in.

First off, though, let's take a look at the tariffs for the iPhones. If you want the base 16GB iPhone 6 (4.7in model), you can get it on a 3G Red plan for £38.50 per month with unlimited calls, texts and 1GB of data. However, there's a £99 up-front fee on this plan.

If you want the cheapest (3G) tariff possible, that's £26.50 per month and comes with just 100 minutes and 100MB of data (plus unlimited texts). However, it stipulates a £249 fee for the handset up-front.

The cheapest 4G plan for the iPhone 6 is £38.50, with a £99 up-front charge, giving you 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data. 4G Red tariffs start at £43.50 per month with a £99 charge up-front, with unlimited calls and texts, and 4GB of data, plus a free dollop of Netflix, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV.

Moving on to the iPhone 6 Plus, the cheapest tariff for this is a 3G affair which is £31.50 per month, offering 100 minutes, unlimited texts and 100 MB data, though again you'll need to stump up £249 up-front, as with the 4.7in model.

The cheapest 4G option is £43.50 per month, costing you £99 up-front, and offering 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of data. 4G Red plans start at £48.50 per month, with a £99 fee for the phone, and give you unlimited calls, texts and 4GB of data, again with a choice of freebie from Netflix, Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV.

Those who are prepared to fork out for a 4G Red XL or Red XXL plan will pay £58.50 and £63.50 per month for the phablet iPhone (with a £19 up-front fee) for 10GB and 20GB of data respectively. In the case of the iPhone 6, these plans are £53.50 and £58.50 respectively – a fiver cheaper. These come with unlimited calls and texts (as you'd hope), plus there's a new bonus offer – instead of having to choose one content freebie, Vodafone gives you two of them, with six months of free Netflix, and a choice of Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV for free for the run of your contract (two years).

This double content offer for XL and XXL tariffs holds true for all smartphones, not just the new iPhones, but the offer is only valid until 3 November.

Vodafone has one final offer which is for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus buyers taking out a 4G contract on a 16GB model – they can trade in their old handset to get £5 off their monthly fee. Obviously that equates to £120 for your old phone, which might be a pretty good value proposition depending on what model you have (and what state it's in).