Google's budget Android One range targets Indian market

Google has revealed the first smartphones to run its Android One operating system, a platform designed for use with more affordable handsets in the developing world.

Smartphones manufactured by Micromax, Spice and Karbonn will initially be sold in India and boast a 4.5in display, 1GB of RAM, 1.3GHZ quad-core processors and expandable storage via microSD card.

The Android One devices will also launch with support for multiple languages, including Hindi, and are expected to cost 6,399 rupees (£64).

Other manufacturers have already released their own budget smartphones in an attempt to dominate the potentially lucrative emerging markets, but Android One will mark Google's first concerted effort to enter this space. The phones will run a stock version of Android, allowing the search engine giant to push software updates that enable devices to access the latest apps and services. The firm adopts a similar policy for its high-end Nexus and Google Play ranges, which also run stock Android.

India is currently the second biggest mobile market in the world, but smartphone adoption is still at relatively low levels. Microsoft has achieved some success in the country with its low-cost Nokia Lumia Windows Phone handsets, particularly its Micromax-produced budget devices.

Google will be hoping that the launch of the Android One range will prove even more popular, by offering a consistent experience on the world's most prevalent mobile operating system.

Android One phones are expected to be released in several Southeast Asian countries following their India launch, including Indonesia and the Philippines.