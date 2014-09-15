HP adds two new Officejet Pro printers that promise to drive down costs for SMBs

HP has expanded its Officejet Pro business printing range with two brand new printers that bring mobile printing and HP Instant Ink to the table to facilitate affordable output for small and medium sized businesses [SMBs].

Related: HP releases new enterprise inkjet that cuts printing costs in half

The HP Officejet Pro 6830 e-All-in-One and Officejet Pro 6230 ePrinter give printing that is of a laser-like quality whilst costing 50 per cent than comparable colour laser printers.

“HP is committed to providing cost-friendly and effective printing solutions for small and medium sized businesses,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president Current Business Management, Inkjet and Printing Solutions, HP. “With the addition of the HP Officejet Pro 6830 and HP Officejet 6230 to the SMB inkjet portfolio, we are providing a wider range of affordable and hassle-free mobile printing options to improve daily workflow.”

The Officejet Pro 6830 is the first of HP’s business printers to benefit from its Instant Ink programme that ensures ink is delivered at the right time and managed correctly, to make sure that costs are driven downwards as well as ink never running dry.

Money saving is at the heart of both devices and in this sense the printers offer automatic double-sided borderless printing that saves 50 per cent on paper. In addition to this, the Officejet Pro 6830 is an e-All-in-One printers and thus is Energy Star accredited and uses 50 per cent less energy than colour laser printers.

Both printers are also able to printer from mobiles using a range of different programs including HP wireless direct and ePrint, AirPrint, Android printing, Samsung inOS printing and Google Cloud Print.

Other new features include a gesture-enabled colour touch-screen display that includes a new user interface that is designed to make the printer more responsive and easier to use for busy companies.

Related: HP introduces accessories designed for mobile printing

The Officejet Pro 6830 e-All-in-One is priced from £129.99 and comes out in October whereas the Officejet Pro 6230 ePrinter starts off at just £69.99 and arrives in November.Porthole Ad