HP refreshes Performance Testing Suite with StormRunner Load for Agile app development teams

HP has updated its Performance Testing Suite with a new software solution that is designed to help Agile development teams speed up app delivery and quality using a simple, intuitive and scalable cloud platform.

The solution’s called HP StormRunner Load and joins the existing Performance Testing Suite elements that include LoadRunner and Performance Center with a particular eye on significantly improving testing.

“As enterprises continue to migrate applications and solutions to the cloud, they need to ensure that the performance of their applications will not degrade as the volume of users increases,” said Raffi Margaliot, general manager, Application Delivery Management, HP Software. “HP StormRunner Load is designed specifically to help Agile teams deliver scalable, high-performing cloud-based modern apps while also helping them capitalize on their existing investments in HP.”

StormRunner Load looks to assist Agile development teams that want to use smarter testing techniques when developing apps. They enable teams to reuse test scripts between solutions and use StormRunner Load to dynamically scale.

The simple and scalable cloud solution allows delivery of new business solutions to be hastened by testing both earlier and more accurately without slowing down development and test sprints or adding extra overheads.

A Node.js back-end empowers testing of more dynamic web and mobile apps in order to create business apps that are highly optimised and scalable. Businesses can also discover deep insights into performance metrics and testing including analytics that assist in determining root causes of issues.

HP has been working hard to firm up its application testing credentials over the past 12 months including LoadRunner 12 and Performance Center 12 that were both added in March to its Application Lifecycle Management portfolio.

HP plans to make StormRunner Load available worldwide from next month through HP and its collection of channel partners.