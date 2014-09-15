iPhone 6 pre-order wait times increase, and pricey handsets appear on eBay

It appears that stock levels of the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus have got shakier following Apple sending pre-orders live before the weekend.

We've already heard buzz about record numbers of pre-orders for the new Apple phones – though we discuss exactly what that might mean in this article – but it's certainly true that more models are now listed with long wait times on the UK Apple store.

Back on Friday, both the 16GB versions of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were listed as shipping on 19 September (the on sale date for the handset – this Friday), along with the 128GB 4.7in iPhone 6. The 64GB version of the iPhone 6 had a seven to ten working day wait listed, while the other bigger capacity phablets had three to four week waits listed.

Now, every model has a three to four week wait, save for the 16GB iPhone 6 which is listed with a seven to ten day delay – and even then, if you want the gold version of that particular model, that's a three to four week job.

Part of the reason for the shortage, of course, is the big rush to grab the phones to flog on eBay. Yes, folks who have bagged a pre-order are now selling the handsets on eBay with a promise to ship on the day of release.

Right now, for example, there's a gold 16GB iPhone 6 Plus up for £850 on buy-it-now, a 128GB phablet for £949, and a 128GB phablet just sold for £935 (with 11 bids on it). The same thing is, naturally enough, happening the world over.

If you're frustrated with the situation, though, spare a thought for some other countries, such as China which may have to wait until the end of the year for the iPhone 6 (where previously it was included in the first territories to launch).

