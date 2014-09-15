Motorola Moto X almost ready for US pre-orders with UK release expected very soon

Motorola Moto X pre-orders are imminent in the US after the firm embarked on an extensive restocking exercise of its online store that means the Moto 360 is also available in “limited quantities”.

The Moto X smartphone, which was only revealed last week, will be available for pre-order from 16 September [Tuesday] in the US on AT&T as well as an unlocked “Pure Edition” that will be up on the site on the same day.

Customers wanting to get hold of the new smartphone can get it for $499 [£307] without a contract and it’s just $99 [£61] when taking out a two-year contract with AT&T and similar pricing can be expected in the UK when it gets its eventual launch.

On the same day Motorola announced that the popular Moto 360 is being restocked on the store though the company warned US customers that it will only be in limited quantities.

Pre-orders are also set to kick off for a couple of accessories that complement its new handsets. This includes the $149.99 [£93] Moto Hint bluetooth earpiece and the Turbo Charger that comes in at $34.99 [£22] and promises to bring eight extra hours of battery life to the “latest Moto phones” in just 15 minutes.

Motorola encouraged customers in other countries outside the US, specifically France, Germany and the UK, to “take the new Moto Maker for a spin” and design their own Moto X smartphone.

Sites in the three countries are already taking orders for the Moto G smartphone that was the third of the trio to get a refresh and UK customers can get hold of it for £149.95, and users can sign up to be notified when the Moto 360 is available.