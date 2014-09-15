LG executive who broke Samsung washing machines gives ridiculous reason for vandalism

LG has been dragged into an incredible scrap by rival South Korean tech giant Samsung... and it's over a pair of broken washing machines.

Samsung claims that a group of LG employees deliberately damaged a number of Samsung-branded washing machines in a shop in Germany earlier this month, ahead of the massive IFA 2014 technology conference.

Astonishingly, Samsung has accused Jo Seong-jin, the head of LG's home appliances division, of being involved in the crime, according to Reuters.

LG has admitted that two washing machines were indeed damaged by its employees, but that this was done unintentionally. Tongue firmly in cheek, it added that its executives were merely inspecting its rival's products, which were only damaged because they feature weak hinges.

LG at the time offered to reimburse the store for four washing machines, and German police have already questioned the individuals involved. However, Samsung believes that further action needs to be taken, and has asked authorities in Seoul to investigate the incident.

In a statement, the company said, "It is very unfortunate that Samsung had to request that a high-ranking executive be investigated by the nation's legal authorities, but this was inevitable, as we concluded that we had to get to the bottom of this incident."

The two companies have a colourful past, and compete fiercely with one another in the smartphone and television arenas, amongst others.

"If our company had an intention to destroy products of a certain company to tarnish the image of the product, it would be common sense to not have our executives directly carry out such acts," said LG. "We hope that this is not an attempt to damage our reputation."

Not quite Apple vs Samsung, but infinitely more entertaining.