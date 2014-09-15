Samsung NX1 revealed, 28 megapixel compact system camera

Samsung has launched a new high-end snapper, a fast compact system camera to rival DSLRs for professional usage.

The Samsung NX1 boasts a 28 megapixel APS-C BSI CMOS sensor, supports 4K video recording, and has a new NX Auto Focus System III with 205 Phase Detection AF. The latter delivers an autofocus speed of 0.055 seconds to help ensure you capture the moment with clarity – and this camera offers 15 fps (frames per second) continuous shooting to cover entire action sequences.

The CMOS sensor features a Back Side Illumination (BSI) structure with a micro lens array, which Samsung claims reduces image noise even in low light conditions. The camera supports native ISO 100-25600 and extended ISO to 51200, meaning photographers can capture quality images when conditions are pretty dark indeed.

A new Samsung Auto Shot feature uses the camera's DRIMe V processor for recognising high-speed motion shots, and can time the taking of a photo intelligently by predicting the best moment to grab the snap (such as, for example, when a cricket player strikes the ball with his or her bat).

In terms of build quality, the NX1 is fashioned from magnesium alloy and is ergonomically designed to be comfortable to hold. It also offers dust and splash resistance, with rubber seals to protect the buttons.

The camera has a 3in Super AMOLED touch display, and also an Electronic Viewfinder which is an XGA OLED display with a lag time of only 0.005 seconds thanks to the DRIMe V processor, meaning what you see through it is to all intents and purposes in real-time.

The camera also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in terms of connectivity with other devices.

Finally, a new NX lens has been introduced, a 50-150mm 2.8 S ED OIS lens, with an F2.8 maximum aperture and 35mm equivalent 77-231mm focal range. Samsung says it's a "premium telephoto lens perfectly matched with the NX1".

Paul Scott, Head of Marketing, Samsung Digital Imaging UK and Ireland, commented: "With the NX1, we are giving our customers the chance to experience the most advanced photographic innovations within a fast compact system camera (CSC). It's about giving professional photographers choice and an alternative to the DSLR so they have the ability to take quality images every time they shoot thanks to best-in-class technology."