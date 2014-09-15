Today’s tech: Phones 4u trouble, Samsung squares off against LG, Apple runs out of iPhone 6 handsets

Phones 4u in financial crisis

Phones 4u calls in administrators following EE exit

High street mobile retailer Phones 4u announced that it's entering administration today, due to the loss of another major phone network. EE joined the ranks of O2, Vodafone and Three, by not renewing its contract with the company. Should the retailer be unable to escape administration, over 5,000 jobs could be lost.

David Kassler, the CEO of Phones 4u, had this to say: "Today is a very sad day for our customers and our staff. If the mobile network operators decline to supply us, we do not have a business."

Samsung and LG's rivalry reaches its peak cycle

Top LG exec allegedly vandalises Samsung washing machines in electronics shop, blames "weak hinges"

Samsung has accused LG of deliberately breaking a number of Samsung-branded washing machines in Germany during the lead up to IFA 2014.

LG admitted to accidentally damaging two washing machines, claiming that its employees were inspecting the machines, which were only affected due of weak hinges. Despite the crime occurring in Germany, Samsung has requested authorities in Seoul to investigate the incident.

Consumers: "iPhone 6 not expensive enough"

iPhone 6 pre-order wait times increase, and pricey handsets appear on eBay

It appears that Apple wasn't exactly sure of how many units of the iPhone 6 it had and has announced delays of up to four weeks on pre-ordered phones.

Many of the pre-orders have subsequently appeared on eBay, with promises to ship the handset on day of release. Despite the already exorbitant cost of the device, eBayers have paid up to £935 for the 128GB iPhone 6 Plus!