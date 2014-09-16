Addison Lee implements free 4G WiFi in cabs to make the ‘back seat boardroom’ a reality

Addison Lee has decked out its fleet of London mini-cabs with free 4G Wi-Fi to ensure the capital’s professionals are constantly connected whenever on the road in one of the vehicles.

The private hire car specialists will have rolled out the broadband to each one of its 4,800 vehicles by early 2015 after a successful trial that covered around 150 Addison Lee vehicles and resulted in excellent feedback from customers.

"In-car 4G will help our customers be better connected than ever before, by enabling them to work and play on the move, and perhaps free up some spare time along the way. Our passengers are our number-one priority and we know this latest offering will make a real difference to their lives,” said Liam Griffin CEO of Addison Lee.

Addison Lee’s in-car network offers upload and download speeds of up to 12Mbps that means an hour-long episode of The Apprentice can be download in just three minutes and a feature film can be downloaded in the time it takes to travel from Heathrow Airport to central London.

Internet access is something that is rolling out as a free option to modes of transport with some gusto and it comes on the day after South West Trains announced free access to passengers on services between Portsmouth or Weymouth and London Waterloo.

The firm is the first company to roll the service out to taxis or private hire vehicles and workers will be able to conduct all manner of working tasks on the back seat of a cab free-of-charge – except for the fare of course.