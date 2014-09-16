Apple launches U2 album removal tool

Unhappy Apple customers forced to own the new U2 album can have it digitally removed after Apple launched a tool to delete it from personal iTunes libraries.

Last week, Apple gave all iTunes users a copy of the new U2 album 'Songs of Innocence' after launching the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, as well as the Apple Watch.

So if an iTunes user is not a fan of U2, or doesn't dig the album, they can now remove it permanently. From 13 October, this is a permanent deletion though, if the user then decides they want it back, they will have to purchase it.

Previously users had to go through their iTunes to delete the album, but the new tool makes the process much easier.

Arguably, 'Song of Innocence' will go down as one of the biggest album launches in history, considering half a billion iTunes users owned it on the first day it came out.

Apple reportedly gave U2 a large blanket royalty fee and provided a marketing budget of almost $100 million (£60 million) to give the album away on iTunes. Considering it has largely received lukewarm reviews, this seems like excellent business from U2.

The free album celebrates the 10-year anniversary of U2's iPod commercial and U2 also said it plans on working with Apple for the next two years to change the way music is listened to. Over 33 million iTunes users accessed the new U2 album the first six days of release according to the Associated Press.

Read More: Further thoughts on the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch launch

Bono, the lead singer of U2 described the launch as, "[A] mind blowing, head scratching, 21st century situation."

Disgruntled users can go here to remove the album.

Photo Credit: Flickr (Clem@s)