Microsoft confirms Windows 10 reveal at 30 September event

Microsoft has confirmed that it will unveil a preview of the next version of Windows at the end of the month.

We had already heard last month that Microsoft was planning a media event for 30 September, and that this would almost certainly be the revelation of Windows 9 (also known as Threshold) – and indeed that is the case, with press invitations now having been sent out.

However, it will be a tech preview of the Enterprise version that is shown off, C-Net reports, and the invitation makes this clear, stating: "Join us to hear what's next for Windows and the enterprise".

Apparently the preview build will focus on the changes to the desktop interface for traditional mouse and keyboard users – who are, after all, the users Microsoft is trying to win back following much flak being fired at Windows 8.

Whether the enterprise tech preview will be released to the public on that day isn't known, but it should follow soon after if it isn't.

So there you have it – two weeks today, we'll get our first proper look at how the next version of Windows will shape up. Of course, we already know a lot about it, including the fact that it will ditch the Charms bar, bring back a traditional Start menu, and let new-style (Metro) apps run in a windowed environment.

There's a lot of stuff to repair the damage done with the fracture of Windows 8 into the desktop and modern UI, basically, and that fact has lots of people reasonably optimistic about this version.

Whether this will be the equivalent of Windows 7's blazing success following Vista, we shall have to see...

