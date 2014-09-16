Motorola Moto G goes on sale through exclusive UK store for £149.99

Motorola has opened a brand new online store with the specific remit of selling the new Moto G smartphone to UK consumers directly and cutting out the middleman in the process.

The store opened on Monday [15 September] and offers the handset at £149.99 including all taxes and free shipping with consumers able to choose between black and white for the colour of the device.

Eagle-eyed consumers will notice that Amazon.co.uk is actually pricing the smartphone at £5 less, however, customers have to wait between one and three weeks for the device whereas Motorola will presumably send the smartphone out right away.

Motorola’s Moto G handset is already famous for having the exact same name as its predecessor and with a similar set of specs it is an impressive enough device for the cheap initial outlay.

The company upped the screen to 5in with a 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core chip under the hood that is clocked at 1.2GHz.

That is supplemented by 1GB of RAM, 8GB or 16GB of onboard storage and it really comes into its own with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel snapper on the front.

There is a 2,070mAh battery to back this up that proves a decent enough prospect given that the smartphone runs a version of Google Android 4.4.2 that has been optimised to save on battery life.

The Moto G is one of three devices that Motorola unveiled earlier on this month that also includes the Moto X and Moto 360. The former can be designed using the Moto Maker service ahead of its imminent release in the UK with the Moto 360 also all set to arrive in the UK very soon.