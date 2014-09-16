Startup Institute partners with Hailo and raises $3m in funding

Startup Institute, a career accelerator that gets professionals into startups through educational business courses, has announced partnerships with London-based startups Hailo, Geckoboard and Toothpick.

Alongside this, the Institute has partnered with Silicon Valley Bank and received an investment of $3 million (£1.85m) to support worldwide expansion of offices and programmes.

The recent additions join Boughtbymany, Episode1, MassChallenge and Pivotal Labs on the roster of Startup Institute partners. Participants can also enjoy instruction from Twitter and Yelp on the inaugural London course.

Startup Institute is also announcing a scholarship programme for 2015 designed to assist women, minorities who are under-represented in tech and innovation fields, and military veterans who want to participate in the curriculum. Scholarships will be available for applicants enrolled in the full-time programmes starting in October.

With the UK and many other major economies facing a significant digital skills gap and a squeezed job market, and MBA-style courses costing upwards of £50,000 in some cases, the Startup Institute could prove a good option for working grads looking for their next career move. It certainly offers direct exposure to small businesses that is rarely available to students of more traditional business courses.

Katie Rae, co-founder and chairman of Startup Institute, commented: "The response to our institutes has been humbling. The demand for this style of education has been incredible."

The UK autumn 2014 programme runs from 6 Oct to Nov 28 and takes place in London.