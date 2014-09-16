TechUK launches the "Securing our Digital Future" manifesto as it happened: News, pictures and analysis

ITProPortal is in central London, attending an event that's got plenty of heads turning over the last few days.

TechUK, a trade association supported by over 800 companies in the technology sector, has invited a panel of politicians (and us) to discuss Britain's digital future.

Ed Vaizey MP, the minister for culture and digital industries, Iain Wright MP, the shadow business minister and Lord Clement-Jones CBE, a Liberal Democrat peer and member of the Lords Communications Committee, will take the stage with the CEO and head of policy of TechUK and try not to look silly.

TechUK has just published a manifesto entitled "Securing our Digital Future", and it calls for the government to make a number of drastic changes to policy, as far as the digital sector is concerned. It's also pretty demanding.

We're bound to see some really intriguing arguments, not least because of the fact that the future of Britain as a whole is currently up in the air.

We'll be in the crowd, praying to the Wi-Fi gods for a fast, reliable connection and gathering every little nugget of wisdom tossed down to us.

Get involved in proceedings via the comments area below, as well as through Twitter and Facebook.