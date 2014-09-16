Uber to deliver your lunch as part of its new errand service

Uber is set to branch out into errand running and rickshaw transport in the developing world, according to its CEO Travis Kalanick.

In an interview with CNN, Kalanick outlined several opportunities to expand the company, which he believes is worth more than its $18 billion (£11 billion) valuation.

In particular, the CEO revealed the company's plans to start operating an errand running service.

"In Los Angeles, we're doing something called Uber Fresh, which is you push a button and you get a lunch in five minutes," Kalanick told CNN's Fareed Zakaria. "In DC, we're doing Uber Corner Store. So imagine all the things you get at a corner store...

"FedEx isn't going to your nearest pharmacy and delivering something to you in five minutes," he added.

Kalanick also detailed the company's plans to stimulate growth in emerging markets. Uber currently operates in more than 200 cities, including Cali, Colombia; Jakarta, Indonesia; and New Delhi, India, but ultimately wants to offer a scaleable service, ranging from rickshaws to high-end black cars.

Despite the business' success, Uber has faced a number of hurdles since its launch in 2009. Aside from a number of competitors, such as Lyft, Gett and Sidecar, the firm has also experienced several challenges from regulators.

As a result, Kalanick has hired US President Barack Obama's former campaign manager, David Plouffe, to help navigate the different political systems that his app goes up against.

"There's a lot of regulations that go way back that didn't contemplate what the future was going to look like," he said. Those laws didn't imagine a smartphone era where "you'd be able to get out an app and get a car in two minutes."