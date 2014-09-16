Vodafone is now stocking Samsung’s Galaxy Alpha smartphone

There are, of course, a number of Galaxy phone models, and if you had your eye on the Alpha rather than the S5 or Note 4, then you're in luck because Vodafone is now offering this handset.

If you want the Galaxy Alpha for free (with no up-front payment, that is), then the cheapest tariff available is £38.50 per month, which gets you unlimited minutes and texts, and 1GB of data. Stepping up to the £43.50 Red 4G plan will net you 2GB of data, and if you pay a fiver more than that, you'll bag 4GB.

For those looking for cheaper monthly payments, the lowest tariff is £26.50 per month, but you'll have to pay £199 up-front for the phone. The allowance is also pretty miserly with 100 minutes and 100MB of data. Stepping up to £30.50 a month looks good, as it gets you 300 minutes and 250MB, plus it reduces the lump sum payment for the handset to £129, so over the full term of the contract you're not paying much more (just £26).

It's also worth noting that if you push the boat out and take the Alpha on a 4G Red XL plan for £53.50 per month, you'll get a free six month subscription to Netflix, and a second freebie in the form of either a Spotify Premium or Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription for two years, the choice is yours.

Related: Samsung unveils Galaxy Alpha smartphone with metal frame

The Samsung Galaxy Alpha is a slick looking metal-framed phone which is 7mm thick. It has a 4.7in screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720, and an octa-core CPU (quad 1.8GHz + quad 1.3GHz) with 2GB of RAM on board, and 32GB of storage. The rear camera is a 12 megapixel affair.