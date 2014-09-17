Deal: Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for just £169.99

I always find laptops to be a slightly annoying expense. I know I need one and am always excited about getting a new toy, but the expensive pricetags typically associated with them serves to drown my enthusiasm somewhat.

So, whenever I spot a cracking deal on a laptop, I see it as cause for celebration and this is no exception.

As part of Dell's 'Day of Deals' promotion, the Inspiron 15 laptop is being offered to you for a measly $169.99, a price which also includes those annoying VAT and shipping costs. That's a saving of £50 on the laptop alone.

Featuring an Intel Celeron Dual Core N2830 Processor, Windows 8.1, Truelife HD screen and a 500GB hard drive, this is certainly a deal worth taking notice of.

