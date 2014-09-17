How to get your Apple iPhone or iPad ready to install iOS 8

The latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system is set to be released officially today.

Before you install the OS, it’s worth taking a few steps to make sure your device is ready for the update (and of course if it’s jailbroken, and you want to keep it that way, you’ll want to avoid updating until a jailbreak is made available for iOS 8). Here’s what you should do in advance.

Download iTunes 11.4. Make sure you’re running the latest version of iTunes as this offers support for iOS 8 syncing. You can download the latest version here.

Free up space. Major iOS updates require a fair amount of free space, so make sure you have enough room for the update by cleaning out unwanted photos and videos, and/or by uninstalling unused apps. Go to Settings > General > Usage. A list of apps will appear, with the largest ones shown first. Tap an app to delete it.

Back up your iDevice. You can do this in one of two ways - using iCloud (go to Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup > Back Up Now) or by connecting your iPhone or iPad to your computer and launching iTunes.

Make sure you have enough battery life. If you choose to perform an over-the-air update (which is the easiest option), check you have at least 50 per cent battery life. Better yet, connect the device to the mains while you’re performing the update.

As to when the update will be available, we’re expecting it to make an appearance around 18:00 our time (10:00 PST). As it’s a global roll out, updating your device the moment the new OS becomes available is likely to be a complete nightmare as the demand for it will be incredible. Upgrading to iOS 7 on the day of release was a frustrating experience for many, and one that will likely be repeated again…

You may just want to think about leaving it until tomorrow, but there's certainly nothing stopping you from getting everything prepared today!