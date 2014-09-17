Microsoft schedules second swathe of cuts for Thursday

Microsoft’s next raft of layoffs are set for later on this week as it continues to work away at the 18,000 redundancies it announced in July as part of an extensive restructure under new CEO Satya Nadella.

Sources close to Microsoft told ZDNet that the job losses are being announced internally tomorrow [18 September] and cover every single facet of the company and not just one unit in particular.

ZDNet writer Mary Jo Foley asked Microsoft officials about the cuts and the firm had no comment to make on any specifics surrounding the lay offs and the location that would be hardest hit.

Microsoft broke the bad news of its restructuring earlier on this year and 12,500 of the jobs are being lost at the Nokia unit that was only acquired by Microsoft last year in a deal worth £3.2 billion.

Finnish government ministers reacted badly to the news that Microsoft was cutting the jobs and even went as far as to express betrayal when questioned on the subject back in July.

The first wave of cutbacks took place in July with 13,000 employees losing positions and this included some of the former Nokia employees, according to Foley’s contacts. There were also job losses in the Operating Systems Group and almost every other group across the whole company.

Nadella thinks the cuts will account for some of the $600 million [£350 million] per year it needs to save and still leaves Microsoft with well over 100,000 members of staff across the world, and it’s so far unclear how many of the company’s 3,500 UK jobs are under threat.