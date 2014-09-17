Mobile app of the day: CellarTracker

Not everybody is a fan of wine, and many wine drinkers don't feel the need to check up on vintages or make sure they get the perfect match for food. But for those who like to think of themselves as connoisseurs of wine there's CellarTracker.

Actually, CellarTracker isn't the only wine app out there. Not so long ago I looked at Vivino, another free app for fans of white, red and rosé. CellarTracker claims to be the world's largest collection of wine reviews, tasting notes and personal stories from people who love wine.

With 1.7 million wines and 4.8 million tasting notes from both professionals and app users, it is certainly a serious resource.

Once installed you can scan bottle barcodes to find out more about any wine, and as well as reading other people's reviews you can add your own.

Click here to download CellarTracker for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: CellarTracker

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free