Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 gets final update ahead of retirement in March 2017

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.11 has been released as the final minor update to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 platform ahead of its retirement in a little over two-and-a-half-years time.

The company announced that the update adheres to its commitment to offer a 10-year product lifecycle for all of its major Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases and aims to offer a “secure, stable and reliable platform” for critical enterprise applications

“While Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.11 is the final minor release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5 platform, the enhancements it offers in terms of security and reliability are designed to maintain the platform’s viability for years to come,” said Jim Totton, VP and general manager of the platform business unit at Red Hat.

The updates talked about by Totton include security and stability enhancements as well as additional refreshes for subscription management, debugging capabilities and various other facets.

New storage drivers have been laid on to allow customers to benefit from storage adapters provided by Red Hat’s stable of hardware partners. Enhancements to Red Hat Access Support’s debugging capabilities make it easier to manage and engage with Red Hat using a console inside Red Hat Enterprise Linux 5.

There are also improvements for Red Hat Enterprise Linux guests running VMWare ESXi and further information from subscription management services mean looking after subscriptions is easier across both the UI and command line.

In addition, OpenSCAP has been updated to v1.0.8 with a new certification from the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s [NIST] Security Content Automation Protocol [SCAP] 1.2 in the Authenticated Configuration Scanner category with the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure [CVE] option. The certification means that Red Hat is one of the few vendors that qualify for the complex SCAP standard.

Red Hat plans to remove active support in 31 March 2017 and hopes that the latest updates will help to maintain a top level product until then.