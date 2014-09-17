Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact available to pre-order at Carphone Warehouse

Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact smartphones can now be pre-ordered from the Carphone Warehouse with an exclusive colour available to anyone that picks up the smaller of the two handsets.

The retailer is the only place that customers can get the Xperia Z3 Compact in green as well as the regular colours of black, orange and white with a variety of options both on contract and SIM-free.

Users interested in the Xperia Z3 can get the handset for as little as £38 per month with no upfront cost on O2, which brings unlimited minutes and texts plus 1GB of 4G data, and it costs £549.95 SIM-free.

The Xperia Z3 Compact, meanwhile, can be ordered for as little as £28 per month with no upfront cost on O2 and that tariff includes 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of 4G data, with the device costing £429.95 SIM-free.

Both handsets were announced at the recent IFA 2014 show in Berlin and the larger of the devices is already being dubbed an iPhone-killer in certain circles thanks to an impressive list of specs that is led by a 20.7-megapixel camera that has autofocus, LED flash and is designed to work well in low light conditions.

Inside the case there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz and supplemented by 3GB of RAM, the same 5.2in full-HD display of its predecessor and it is water and dust proof.

The smaller Xperia Z3 Compact, meanwhile, has a similar set of tools to its larger sibling except for a 4.6in screen that has a 720p resolution.

Pre-orders for the Xperia Z3 and Z3 Compact are open at Carphone Warehouse right now and Sony will be hoping a positive response to the two devices helps arrest its woes in the smartphone sector.