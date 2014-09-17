A step-by-step guide on how to download iOS 8

iOS 8 is due out at some point this evening and is likely to be available at around 18:00 BST like every version preceding it. Below we have outlined the steps to go through to ensure that it arrives on your device in as pain free a way as possible.

1. Check your device is compatible

Unfortunately not every Apple mobile device can accommodate the new version of iOS and here is a list of those that can:

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 5s

iPhone 5c

iPhone 5

iPhone 4s

iPad Air

iPad 4

iPad 3

iPad 2

iPad mini 2 with Retina display

iPad mini

Fifth-generation iPod touch

2. Make a backup of all data

Apple’s iOS updates tend, on the whole, to be reliable though that doesn’t mean any users should fail to backup data. The good news is that this is as easy as making a current iCloud backup by going to Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup. Under that option turn the iCloud Backup option on and voila.

There’s nothing more annoying than plugging in your iPhone and realising that iTunes no longer has any business to discuss with it. Make sure this isn’t the case by checking that iTunes is updated to version 11.4 by clicking the “Check for Updates” option in the iTunes menu.

4. Decide whether to wait

Last year there was a desperate clamour for iOS 7 in the opening few hours that meant a crush on Apple’s servers and very slow download times. Waiting will mean you don’t get it before your friends but also that your stress levels won’t be tested by that sluggish progress bar.

5. Plug your iPhone, iPad or iPod into a power source

A message will come up on the screen prompting you to do this, however, it is always good to be prepared beforehand.

There are two different ways to download iOS 8: over-the-air [Wi-Fi] or via iTunes.

Over-the-air [Wi-Fi]: Remember to connect to Wi-Fi beforehand in order to avoid 3G or 4G costs. Then on your device go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Instructions will come up on the screen to show how to download and install it.

iTunes: Plug your device into the computer and launch the program, if it doesn’t do so automatically. On the left side of iTunes look for your device, for example “Jamie’s iPhone” and click on it.

In the centre of the screen there will be details of the “Version” and an option to “Check for Update”, which you should click.

A dialog box then comes up to say that a new version of available and click either “Download and Update” or “Download”. It may take some time but the version will download and once it does so you click the button in the centre of the iTunes window that asks to put iOS 8 on your device.

After all that you should have a brand new version of iOS 8 on your iPhone, iPad or iPod and then all there is left to do is get used to how it works.