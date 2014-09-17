Today’s tech: Apple poaches Android users, the best way to develop apps and WikiLeaks releases positive malware

Apple: Smug to the core

Apple advises Android users on how to migrate to iPhone 6

In an attempt to cut into Android's dominant market share Apple is offering assistance to users who wish to make the switch with a new support page titled, "Move content from your Android phone to iPhone."

With six links to help Android users transition to Apple's eco-system, Apple has provided top tips such as, "Go to the App Store, search for the apps you have now, and install them." The page then goes on to include a sly dig at Google's OS with the following statement: "You'll probably find the apps you're already using on the App Store."

Don't go chasing waterfalls

Agile vs waterfall: Which working method is best for app developers?

A new report has been released that settles the age-old app developer debate: agile or waterfall? After gathering a huge amount of data from 1,316 apps, 212 enterprises, and a staggering 700 million lines of code, the argument has finally been settled.

When choosing between agile or watefall, the survey says... use both! The report reveals that a mixture of the agile and waterfall development process results in stronger code. However, you ITPP readers don't seem convinced. When asked "Are you Team Agile or Team Waterfall?" 60 per cent sided with the latter.

WikiLeaks malware more welcome than U2's latest release

WikiLeaks releases copies of FinFisher 'weaponised surveillance malware'

"Weaponised German surveillance malware" is how WikiLeaks described FinFisher, the software that the infamous web-activists released today.

FinFisher is used by regimes and intelligence agencies to spy on journalists, political activists, and dissidents, prompting WikiLeaks to release the malware in the hopes that security firms will build defences against it. WikiLeaks has also released documents from FinFisher, including a brochure for its "IT Intrusion" suite (found here).