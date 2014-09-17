wwWomen launches in Newcastle to empower local businesswomen for future success

UK government funding to help businesses run by women has landed in another city with Newcastle the latest to benefit from what will be a significant boost to its economy.

Related: Women in tech: Why should you care?

wwWomen, delivered by Go Digital Newcastle, launches on 23 September with an event at The Great North Museum: Hancock that includes a taster workshop and various talks from “leading digital lights” in the region.

“In the UK there are over 2.4 million women who are not in work but want to work, and more than 1.3 million who want to work more hours,” stated Cllr Ann Schofield, Newcastle City Council’s Deputy Cabinet Member for Age Friendly City and Digital Inclusion. “wwWomen will deliver a programme of masterclasses and workshops, and build a network of female-owned businesses. We are helping women to harness the digital skills they need to set up and grow their business.”

wwWomen is available to any existing or start-up female-led businesses located in the city and is comprised of a series of free events, masterclasses and workshops, in addition to significant networking opportunities.

A programme of mentoring is set to be delivered by Digital Champions, defined as leading female businesswomen that already use digital effectively. The entire programme aims to look at a range of issues that can help to empower success including the potential for broadband to facilitate home working, and using technology to reach more customers and become more efficient.

Related: More women in IT would add £2.6bn to UK economy every year

The project is aiming to improve the skills of around 60 female entrepreneurs, compile a library of case studies and build-up a self-sustaining network of female digital ambassadors that will help to inspire, engage and enable more businesswomen.