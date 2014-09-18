Software bug bugs Apple: Company forced to delay launch of HealthKit apps for iOS 8

A software bug has put a dampener on Apple's release of the new iOS 8 operating system, as it has forced the company to delay the launch of several HealthKit fitness apps.

This is quite a blow for Apple, as the HealthKit platform is a major feature of iOS 8 and is expected to play a key role in the promotion of the new iPhone 6 models and the Apple Watch when it is launched next year.

Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said, "We discovered a bug that prevents us from making HealthKit apps available on iOS 8 today. We're working quickly to have the bug fixed in a software update and have HealthKit apps available by the end of the month."

The goal of the health and fitness platform is to provide a secure, centralised location where health information can be stored in order to provide doctors with more comprehensive data on their patients.

Brian Mueller, the developer of weight-loss app Carrot Fit, said that he was informed of the issue on the morning of the planned launch. "The rep couldn't clarify what was wrong, though users of the app who had already downloaded the update were able to use the HealthKit features without any issue.

"Popular running and cycling tracker app Strava said its app was unavailable 'due to issues beyond [its] control.'"

iOS 8 has been a much-anticipated update for iPhone and iPad users, containing a host of new tools and features that has caused great excitement amongst Apple's legions of loyal followers.