Apple planning to launch two new iPads at 21 October event

No sooner has the iPhone 6 been revealed (and the Apple Watch, of course), than we're hearing news about when Apple's next big launch will happen.

We knew Apple would very likely be having a second event in October – certainly much previous speculation has pointed that way – and according to The Daily Dot, the launch will take place on 21 October (just over four weeks' time).

It will see the revelation of a pair of new iPads, and the official unveiling of OS X Yosemite, according to sources that DD spoke to. We'd imagine there'll be a couple of other bits and pieces as well.

What will those two iPads be? Apparently a refreshed iPad mini, and a successor to the iPad Air. There's no mention of the 12.9in supersized iPad "Pro" which has been much rumoured, though... although the last we heard, that might not launch until the spring of next year.

These refreshed iPads probably won't be anything too radical – expect thinner and lighter (again), and faster of course, with a few added trimmings. We may also see a gold version of the iPad Air successor.

Other sources have also echoed a mid-to-late October launch, even if they haven't been as specific as The Daily Dot, so it seems very likely that we will see the new iPads in just over a month's time.

