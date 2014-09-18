Free tickets to see billionaire founder of Metro Bank speak at Startup Grind London: Available to first 100 readers only

Don't miss out - Register for your free ticket with the promotion code below. Exclusively available to ITProPortal readers only.

ITProPortal is offering readers an exclusive opportunity to learn from Vernon Hill II, the billionaire founder and chairman of Metro Bank, who is credited with transforming the entire US banking industry.

The incredibly successful entrepreneur will be speaking at Startup Grind at 6pm (BST) on Tuesday 23 September, offering up business guidance, advice and a wealth of knowledge.

Read more: Three tips that make funding your startup easy

Hill will delve into a wide range of topics, including his own marketing strategy, the ingredients that go into a great company, the importance of excellent customer service and how to disrupt an entire industry.

He will also share his secrets on one of the most difficult things in business: how to turn customers into fans.

In 2010, Hill created Metro Bank, with the aim of revolutionising British banking. Metro Bank's status as the first high street bank to have opened in the UK for over 100 years is testament to his success.

Hill, who actually set up his first bank at the age of 26, learnt a considerable amount from Ray Kroc, who played a central role in establishing McDonald's as the world's biggest fast food corporation. Under Kroc, the young Hill learned the importance of standardised presentation and scale economies in retailing.

Hill also founded and led Commerce Bank, which was voted the best bank in the US in 2006, 2007 and 2008 by JD Power and Associates. It was purchased by TD Financial for $8.5 billion (£5.2 billion).

Read more: How to attract and retain talented people

A select number of ITProPortal readers will get the chance to tune in to this very special edition of Startup Grind for free. The first 100 readers to use the promotion code below will be able to attend the event live online.

Promotion code: IPPO

Startup Grind is a monthly event set up by Marian Gazdik, which brings together entrepreneurs, innovators and investors in over 100 cities across the world for networking and information sharing. Gazdik is a startup mentor and entrepreneur, who regularly speaks at General Assembly.

Image credit: The Times