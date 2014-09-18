Charity for vanity: Anti-homelessness campaigners auction places in iPhone 6 queue to Apple fan-boys

iPhone fever has, once more, brought out the worst in humanity. Thousands of people with far more money than sense are currently gathered outside Apple Stores around the world, champing at the bit in order to get their hands on the new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus a bit earlier than other people.

However, one organisation is trying to shine some light through the gloom.

A number of volunteers from national youth homelessness charity Depaul UK joined the the hordes outside the Oxford Circus Apple Store on Wednesday, and are now raising money by auctioning their places in the queue on eBay.

As ridiculous as it may sound, Apple fan-boys are more than willing to part with their money in exchange for shaving a few minutes of their waiting time. Last week, it was reported that two New Yorkers managed to sell their places for $1,250 (£760) apiece.

The spots in the queue will go to the highest bidders and Depaul says that all of the money raised will be spent trying to help young people off the streets.

The charity says that it "aims to juxtapose the effort and money that people put into getting the latest must-have tech gadgets with the scale of homelessness across the country."

According to Depaul, more than 2,000 people sleep rough in the UK each night and around 80,000 young people experience homelessness every year. Even more distressingly, the issue appears to be growing steadily worse.

Depaul UK CEO Martin Houghton-Brown said, "At Depaul UK we are always looking for innovative ways to tackle youth homelessness. If together we could harness some of the enthusiasm and energy we have for new phones into charitable actions then we'd likely have far fewer young people on the streets."

Sales of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus look set to eclipse those of the iPhone 5S, with Apple's supplies said to already be running low. They are officially released on Friday.